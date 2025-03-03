Paetongtarn flies to Berlin for global tourism fair

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra departed for Berlin, Germany, on Monday morning to attend one of the world's leading travel trade shows.

She and her delegation left Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a Swiss Air flight to Zurich, Switzerland, before continuing to Berlin for ITB Berlin 2025, which runs from 4 to 6 March at the Berlin ExpoCentre City.

During her visit to Germany, which lasts until 8 March, the Prime Minister will also hold discussions with leading German business figures.

ITB Berlin: A Global Tourism Hub

ITB Berlin is recognised as a premier platform for the global travel and tourism industry. The event includes the ITB Berlin Convention, a key forum for industry discussions on trends, innovations, and the future of travel.