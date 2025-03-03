Paetongtarn flies to Berlin for global tourism fair

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra departed for Berlin, Germany, on Monday morning to attend one of the world's leading travel trade shows.
She and her delegation left Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a Swiss Air flight to Zurich, Switzerland, before continuing to Berlin for ITB Berlin 2025, which runs from 4 to 6 March at the Berlin ExpoCentre City.
During her visit to Germany, which lasts until 8 March, the Prime Minister will also hold discussions with leading German business figures.
ITB Berlin is recognised as a premier platform for the global travel and tourism industry. The event includes the ITB Berlin Convention, a key forum for industry discussions on trends, innovations, and the future of travel.
The theme for the 2025 convention is: "The Power of Transition Lives Here." Key discussion topics will include sustainability, technology, and the evolving landscape of the travel sector.
A wide range of exhibitors from across the globe, representing various sectors of the travel industry, are expected to participate.
This year marks the 50th time the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has participated in ITB Berlin. The TAT will lead 160 Thai tourism business operators from across the country to showcase Thailand’s tourism industry.
During the event, the TAT will promote the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" campaign under the concept of "Sustainable Thailand Soft Power."
During her stay in Germany, Paetongtarn will also meet with Team Thailand officials from European Union nations to review their efforts in promoting Thailand across various sectors.