Thailand ranks 5th among top solo travel destinations in 2025 ​​​​​​​

Thailand has been ranked fifth among the top solo travel destinations for 2025, according to a recent report by Kensington Tours, a private guided luxury travel service.

The Canada-based company said its findings, based on “affluent” travellers data and external surveys conducted in 2024 with Opinium Research and Dig Insight, highlight the growing appeal of solo travel.

The top 10 solo travel destinations for 2025 are:

1. India

2. Italy

3. Japan

4. Egypt

5. Thailand

6. Australia

7. Spain

8. Iceland

9. France

10. New Zealand