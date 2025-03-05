Thailand ranks 5th among top solo travel destinations in 2025 ​​​​​​​

Thailand has been ranked fifth among the top solo travel destinations for 2025, according to a recent report by Kensington Tours, a private guided luxury travel service.
The Canada-based company said its findings, based on “affluent” travellers data and external surveys conducted in 2024 with Opinium Research and Dig Insight, highlight the growing appeal of solo travel.
The top 10 solo travel destinations for 2025 are:
1. India
2. Italy
3. Japan
4. Egypt
5. Thailand
6. Australia
7. Spain
8. Iceland
9. France
10. New Zealand
Destinations like India and Thailand are favoured for their rich history and cultural offerings. At the same time, countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Iceland attract travellers seeking “unique, isolated experiences”, said Matt Cammaert, senior vice president of marketing at Kensington Tours.
He also noted that more solo travellers are choosing destinations with deep cultural significance and unique landscapes, balanced with independence and personalised service.
The survey also revealed that 76% of respondents are open to travelling internationally on their own in the next three years, indicating a rising trend in solo travel since the end of the pandemic.