Phang Nga’s precious Lawa Yai island wins global recognition

Lawa Yai island, a hidden gem within the stunning Ao Phang Nga National Park in the Andaman Sea, has been awarded the ISO 13009:2015 certification for tourism and beach management, meeting international standards for sustainability and services.
Phob Toonsang, chief of the national park’s 1st conservation unit, said the ISO certification reinforces Lawa Yai’s commitment to maintaining its natural beauty while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.
Located in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district, near the marine border with Phuket, the island sits 1.5 kilometres off the eastern coast and can be reached by a 15-minute boat ride.
A popular day-trip destination for both Thai and foreign tourists, Lawa Yai offers a pristine beach for sunbathing, swimming and snorkelling in clear waters to admire vibrant coral reefs and seagrass beds.
For those wishing to stay overnight, the island offers bungalows and camping areas with restroom facilities. Visitors can also explore a nature trail through the island’s forest, which is home to the rare Lyle’s flying fox, one of the largest bat species with a wingspan of 2 metres.
Ferries operate throughout the day, providing easy access to the island. Visitors can contact the Ao Phang Nga National Park at 079 481 188.