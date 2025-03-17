Hundreds of Thais and Cambodians join transborder run

Hundreds of Thais and Cambodians participated in a running event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday.

The so-called Two Kingdoms Run 2025 was launched with Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong presiding over the opening ceremony on Sunday morning.

The event was also attended by Tul Traisorat, the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, and Hun Saroeun, the Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand, as well as Prinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, and the Governor of Banteay Meanchey.