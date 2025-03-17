Hundreds of Thais and Cambodians join transborder run

Hundreds of Thais and Cambodians participated in a running event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday.
The so-called Two Kingdoms Run 2025 was launched with Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong presiding over the opening ceremony on Sunday morning.
The event was also attended by Tul Traisorat, the Thai Ambassador to Cambodia, and Hun Saroeun, the Ambassador of Cambodia to Thailand, as well as Prinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, and the Governor of Banteay Meanchey.
The event was held in Sa Kaeo, with participants running across the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge into Banteay Meanchey.
The race was divided into three distances: 11.3 kilometres, 7.4 kilometres, and 4 kilometres.
For the friendly 4km run, runners started from a point beyond the Friendship Bridge in Cambodia, crossing the bridge to finish at the parking lot of the truck weighing checkpoint in Sa Kaeo.
For the 11.3km run, participants started from the parking lot and made a U-turn at the Cambodian Malls in the Cambodian province before returning to the parking lot.
For the 7.4km run, runners also started at the parking lot but made a U-turn at the Friendship Bridge before returning to the parking lot.