TAT says Songkran celebrations nationwide to proceed as planned

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Sunday that its plans to hold grand Songkran celebrations across the country would proceed as scheduled.

The TAT stated that after assessing the situation following Friday’s earthquake, it found that conditions in Bangkok and other parts of the country had returned to normal.

For instance, it noted that Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok continued to operate as usual, with airlines providing normal services.