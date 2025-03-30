TAT says Songkran celebrations nationwide to proceed as planned

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Sunday that its plans to hold grand Songkran celebrations across the country would proceed as scheduled.
The TAT stated that after assessing the situation following Friday’s earthquake, it found that conditions in Bangkok and other parts of the country had returned to normal.
For instance, it noted that Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok continued to operate as usual, with airlines providing normal services.
Additionally, public transportation—particularly the electric railway services operated by BTSC and MRT—remained fully functional. Hotels and entertainment venues in key tourist destinations were also unaffected.
The TAT reported that tourists had not cancelled their bookings, and tour group operators had not withdrawn reservations either.
It also confirmed that highways across the country remained undamaged and fully accessible for travel.
To ensure tourist safety, the TAT stated that it would seek cooperation from the Engineering Institute of Thailand and the Public Works Department to inspect high-rise hotels.
The authority reassured the public that planned grand Songkran celebrations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and other locations would not be impacted.