Mukdahan national park showcases 4,000-year-old rock paintings

Visitors to Phu Pha Taem, an attraction in Mukdahan province, are invited to witness magnificent ancient rock paintings estimated to be 3,000 to 4,000 years old, according to the Facebook page “National Parks of Thailand.”

Located in Phu Sa Dok Bua National Park, the prehistoric artworks found beneath a sandstone cliff include red handprints and intricate geometric patterns, possibly depicting maps or ritual symbols. The pigments are believed to have been derived from crushed hematite mixed with tree sap.

The Phu Pha Taem cliff rises 336 metres above sea level and is situated about 500 metres north of the park’s headquarters, accessible via a steep trekking route.