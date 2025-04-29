M81 motorway open to motorists free of charge for ten days next month

The Department of Highways has announced that the new M81 motorway will be open to motorists free of charge from 3 to 12 May to facilitate travel to an agricultural fair in Kanchanaburi.

The department stated that motorists can use the motorway free of charge to attend the Samburi Kaset Fair in Kanchanaburi during the ten-day period.

The motorway runs for 96 kilometres from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi.

Construction of the motorway has been completed, but construction of gateways, toll collection offices, and the installation of lamps and telecommunication systems for motorists in case of accidents was 83% complete as of March 2025.