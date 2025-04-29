M81 motorway open to motorists free of charge for ten days next month

The Department of Highways has announced that the new M81 motorway will be open to motorists free of charge from 3 to 12 May to facilitate travel to an agricultural fair in Kanchanaburi.
The department stated that motorists can use the motorway free of charge to attend the Samburi Kaset Fair in Kanchanaburi during the ten-day period.
The motorway runs for 96 kilometres from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi.
Construction of the motorway has been completed, but construction of gateways, toll collection offices, and the installation of lamps and telecommunication systems for motorists in case of accidents was 83% complete as of March 2025.
Previously, the department had allowed motorists to use the motorway from Fridays at 3 pm to Mondays at noon, and during all official long holidays.
The new motorway allows motorists from Bangkok to save about an hour of travel time to Kanchanaburi compared with using conventional roads.
The Samburi Kaset Fair is a major annual event in Kanchanaburi. This year, it will be held from 3 to 12 May.
It will take place next to the exit at the Kanchanaburi gate of the motorway, in Tambon Nong Khao, Tha Muang district.
The fair highlights agricultural products from Kanchanaburi, including fresh and processed crops. There will also be concerts featuring leading singers and bands.