Tourism Ministry cracks down on illegal tours to restore trust

Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has outlined the government’s comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of tourists in Thailand, an issue that remains a top priority.

Her statement comes in response to growing public concern, particularly over safety-related rumours circulated on social media. Many of these claims, she noted, are misleading or entirely false, creating unnecessary confusion and potentially affecting tourists’ travel decisions.

To address these concerns, the Ministry has partnered with relevant agencies—including the military, police, and civil authorities—to implement integrated safety protocols. These measures are designed to safeguard tourists from the moment they arrive in the country.

At airports, protocols are in place to assist travellers with lost property, including a dedicated support service operated by the Airports Authority and airlines to handle incidents resulting from official errors.