Tourism Ministry cracks down on illegal tours to restore trust

Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has outlined the government’s comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of tourists in Thailand, an issue that remains a top priority.
Her statement comes in response to growing public concern, particularly over safety-related rumours circulated on social media. Many of these claims, she noted, are misleading or entirely false, creating unnecessary confusion and potentially affecting tourists’ travel decisions.
To address these concerns, the Ministry has partnered with relevant agencies—including the military, police, and civil authorities—to implement integrated safety protocols. These measures are designed to safeguard tourists from the moment they arrive in the country.
At airports, protocols are in place to assist travellers with lost property, including a dedicated support service operated by the Airports Authority and airlines to handle incidents resulting from official errors.
Immigration procedures are also supported by immigration police to facilitate smooth entry into the country.
For independent travellers, the Ministry provides guidance on using public transport with clearly displayed fares.
In major tourist destinations, safety is reinforced by the presence of police officers, Ministry officials, and trained tourism volunteers. Every tourist hotspot is covered by personnel offering assistance and oversight.
The Tourist Safety Operations Centre and Tourist Assistance Hotline (1155), along with the Thailand Tourist Police mobile application, are available for real-time emergency support. Tourist police vehicles also conduct 24-hour patrols to monitor key locations and assist when needed.
Addressing recent social media rumours about tourist abductions, Natreeya firmly clarified:
“There have been isolated cases of individuals using Thailand as a transit point, but these are not incidents involving tourists, nor are they related to the tourism sector. There is no evidence of any tourist abduction taking place in Thailand. We want to reassure all travellers that Thailand remains a safe destination. The Thai people stand united in welcoming and caring for tourists as honoured guests of our country.”
In response to concerns over unfair pricing and service charges, the Ministry has taken firm steps to ensure quality and fairness in the tourism sector. Natreeya stated that measures have been introduced in collaboration with the Airline Association and the Ministry of Transport to improve service accessibility and affordability.
These measures include increasing the number of special domestic flights and pushing forward a policy to reduce excise tax on aviation fuel, aimed at lowering ticket prices for travellers. At the same time, businesses across the sector—hotels, restaurants, and tour operators—have been urged to uphold high service standards and display prices clearly to promote transparency and consumer confidence.
Additionally, the Ministry has launched a nationwide crackdown on ‘nominee tours’ and unlicensed tour guides. This effort is led by an integrated task force known as the Joint Operations Centre for Combating Nominee Tourism Businesses (JOCN), consisting of five key agencies:
Office of the Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports
Department of Business Development
Department of Special Investigation (DSI)
Tourist Police Bureau
Immigration Bureau
The task force is responsible for inspecting tourism-related operations and enforcing the law rigorously across the country, targeting operators who use Thai nationals as fronts for foreign-controlled businesses and those providing unauthorised guiding services.
In closing, Natreeya affirmed the Ministry’s long-term commitment:
“Thailand must be a destination where tourists feel confident in their safety, receive services that meet recognised standards, and enjoy meaningful, high-quality experiences. This is a key priority that the government and our Ministry are working to deliver with determination.”