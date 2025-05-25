TAT to host roadshow in Songkhla to boost southern tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organise a roadshow in Songkhla on 11 June to promote travel to five provinces in the deep South during the rainy season, when lush greenery and flowing waterfalls create scenic landscapes ideal for tourism.

According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan, the campaign—titled Lae Ta Saneh Tai (Take a Look at the South’s Charm)—aims to highlight the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Tourism Operators to Build Inter-Regional Networks

Around 40 tourism operators from the North, Central, and Northeast will be invited to join the roadshow to engage in business matching sessions with peers from the 14 southern provinces.