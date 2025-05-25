TAT to host roadshow in Songkhla to boost southern tourism

SUNDAY, MAY 25, 2025

TAT to promote lush green tourism in the South with a June roadshow, encouraging Thais to travel during the rainy season.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organise a roadshow in Songkhla on 11 June to promote travel to five provinces in the deep South during the rainy season, when lush greenery and flowing waterfalls create scenic landscapes ideal for tourism.

According to Deputy Government Spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan, the campaign—titled Lae Ta Saneh Tai (Take a Look at the South’s Charm)—aims to highlight the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Tourism Operators to Build Inter-Regional Networks

Around 40 tourism operators from the North, Central, and Northeast will be invited to join the roadshow to engage in business matching sessions with peers from the 14 southern provinces.

The event is intended to help tourism businesses expand their networks and foster inter-regional cooperation, leading to measurable growth in domestic tourism, Sasikarn added.

Five Provinces Highlighted in Promotional Video

The TAT has also produced a tourism promotion video focusing on five provinces: Songkhla, Satun, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat. The video showcases the region’s rich culture, traditional customs, natural landscapes, and delicious Southern cuisine, aiming to attract more Thai visitors during the off-peak season.

Strong Southern Tourism Performance in Early 2025

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the South recorded 5.99 million tourist trips from January to April 2025, including 5.05 million by domestic tourists and 940,000 by international travellers.

During the same period:

  • Thai tourists generated 19.325 billion baht in revenue.
  • Foreign tourists contributed 4.339 billion baht.
  • The average hotel occupancy rate stood at 68.53%.

Top Southern Provinces by Tourist Numbers (Jan–Apr 2025)

  • Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1.52 million trips
  • Satun – 639,000 trips
  • Chumphon – 627,000 trips
  • Trang – 626,000 trips
  • Phatthalung – 620,000 trips

Top Southern Provinces by Revenue (Jan–Apr 2025)

  • Nakhon Si Thammarat – 5.547 billion baht
  • Satun – 3.624 billion baht
  • Trang – 2.918 billion baht
  • Chumphon – 2.449 billion baht
  • Phatthalung – 1.385 billion baht
     
