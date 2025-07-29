Chok Kradin Waterfall in Kanchanaburi closed to tourists

Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi announced on Tuesday that the popular Chok Kradin Waterfall is temporarily closed to tourists due to the risk of flash flooding following heavy rainfall.

The park stated that the waterfall would remain closed until further notice after observing signs of potential run-offs caused by several days of continuous downpours.

Officials noted that the water level in the waterfall had risen significantly and the water had become murky.