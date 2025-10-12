Sukhumvit most popular tourism area in Bangkok among Thai social networkers

Sukhumvit has emerged as the most talked-about tourism area in Bangkok among Thai social media users, according to data compiled from online conversations.
The finding was announced by Dataxet Ltd, a leading media intelligence group providing social listening services across Southeast Asia.
Dataxet said it conducted social listening between 22 July and 22 September, monitoring online discussions across various platforms. The analysis found that 33% of Thai social networkers expressed interest in visiting the Sukhumvit area — the highest among all Bangkok districts.
Social listening refers to the strategic practice of monitoring and analysing online conversations about a specific topic, brand, product, industry, or competitor across multiple platforms.
According to Dataxet, Sukhumvit ranked first because it represents the heart of modern Bangkok life, home to major shopping malls such as EmQuartier, Emporium, EmSphere, and Terminal 21. The area also offers several luxury hotels, is well connected via the BTS Skytrain, and features Benchakitti Park, a large public park popular among runners and health-conscious residents.
The report also noted frequent mentions of Thong Lor and Ekkamai, two trendy neighbourhoods within Sukhumvit known for their cafés, bars, boutique fashion stores, and lifestyle hub The Commons, a popular hangout spot for young Thais and tourists alike.
Aside from Sukhumvit, Dataxet’s analysis found that several other Bangkok districts were also popular among Thai social media users:
Phra Nakhon (27.8%)
Recognised as Bangkok’s old town, Phra Nakhon was praised for its historic landmarks and cultural charm, including the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), Wat Pho, Wat Saket (the Golden Mount), the Giant Swing, Khao San Road, and Tha Maharaj.
Siam (8.6%)
Siam remains the city’s shopping and lifestyle hub, home to major malls like Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, and Siam Discovery, as well as attractions such as the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World. The area is also easily accessible via the BTS Skytrain.
Yaowarat (7.9%)
Known as Bangkok’s Chinatown, Yaowarat is famous for its street food scene, which operates late into the night. Online users also mentioned the district’s historic architecture, particularly on Songwad Road, and Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, a renowned Chinese temple.
Ratchada–Huai Khwang (7.3%)
This area is recognised as a nightlife hotspot, featuring entertainment venues such as The Street Ratchada, a popular complex for dining, bars, and late-night gatherings.
Lat Phrao (5.7%)
Lat Phrao is regarded as a comprehensive lifestyle area, featuring major shopping destinations like Central Lat Phrao, Union Mall, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. It also has Rot Fai Park, a green space ideal for leisure and relaxation.
Silom–Sathon (5.2%)
These business districts offer upscale dining and nightlife options, including rooftop bars with panoramic city views at venues such as the MahaNakhon Building. The area also includes One Bangkok and Dusit Central Park, new mixed-use landmarks featuring high-end retail and green spaces.
Dusit (4.5%)
Dusit remains popular for its museums and architectural heritage, such as Parutsakawan Palace, Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram (the Marble Temple), and the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall.