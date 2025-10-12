Sukhumvit most popular tourism area in Bangkok among Thai social networkers

Sukhumvit has emerged as the most talked-about tourism area in Bangkok among Thai social media users, according to data compiled from online conversations.

The finding was announced by Dataxet Ltd, a leading media intelligence group providing social listening services across Southeast Asia.

Sukhumvit dominates social conversations

Dataxet said it conducted social listening between 22 July and 22 September, monitoring online discussions across various platforms. The analysis found that 33% of Thai social networkers expressed interest in visiting the Sukhumvit area — the highest among all Bangkok districts.

Social listening refers to the strategic practice of monitoring and analysing online conversations about a specific topic, brand, product, industry, or competitor across multiple platforms.