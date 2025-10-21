Site of ‘giant snake’ sun-crack closed for 15 days next month

The Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Phetchabun will close the newly discovered “sun-crack” site — which resembles the head of a giant snake — for 15 days next month to improve the area for tourism promotion.
The park’s management held a meeting with Khao Kho district officials and the Tambon Khek Noi Administration, during which all parties agreed to develop the site as a tourist attraction within the park.
To carry out the development, the park will close access to the area from November 1 to 15.
The meeting agreed on several improvement measures, including:
The sun-crack was discovered in late September on the bank of the Khek River inside the park. The person who found it shared photos on her TikTok and Facebook pages, which quickly went viral as many viewers said the formation resembled a giant snake’s head. Some called it the “naga head,” referring to the mythical serpent revered in Thai folklore.
Initially, tourists had to walk about 1.2 kilometres from the Phetchabun–Phitsanulok bridge to reach the spot. Later, the local administration built an earthen road to make it more accessible.
Thung Salaeng Luang National Park spans both Phetchabun and Phitsanulok provinces.
The park also urged visitors who believe in the naga to collect all offerings and rubbish after worshipping at the “naga head” site to help preserve the natural environment.