Site of ‘giant snake’ sun-crack closed for 15 days next month

The Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Phetchabun will close the newly discovered “sun-crack” site — which resembles the head of a giant snake — for 15 days next month to improve the area for tourism promotion.

The park’s management held a meeting with Khao Kho district officials and the Tambon Khek Noi Administration, during which all parties agreed to develop the site as a tourist attraction within the park.

To carry out the development, the park will close access to the area from November 1 to 15.