Site of ‘giant snake’ sun-crack closed for 15 days next month

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2025

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park to close its viral ‘sun-crack’ naga-head site from Nov 1–15 for improvements, parking area, and eco-trail upgrades.

The Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Phetchabun will close the newly discovered “sun-crack” site — which resembles the head of a giant snake — for 15 days next month to improve the area for tourism promotion.

The park’s management held a meeting with Khao Kho district officials and the Tambon Khek Noi Administration, during which all parties agreed to develop the site as a tourist attraction within the park.

To carry out the development, the park will close access to the area from November 1 to 15.

The meeting agreed on several improvement measures, including:

  • Allocating a parking area for tourists to prevent accidents on the main road leading to the site.
  • Designating an area for community markets, where local residents can sell goods and local products.
  • Developing nature study trails, by improving walking paths around the sun-crack for visitors to explore and learn about local ecology.

Site of ‘giant snake’ sun-crack closed for 15 days next month

The sun-crack was discovered in late September on the bank of the Khek River inside the park. The person who found it shared photos on her TikTok and Facebook pages, which quickly went viral as many viewers said the formation resembled a giant snake’s head. Some called it the “naga head,” referring to the mythical serpent revered in Thai folklore.

Initially, tourists had to walk about 1.2 kilometres from the Phetchabun–Phitsanulok bridge to reach the spot. Later, the local administration built an earthen road to make it more accessible.

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park spans both Phetchabun and Phitsanulok provinces.

The park also urged visitors who believe in the naga to collect all offerings and rubbish after worshipping at the “naga head” site to help preserve the natural environment.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy