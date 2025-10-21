Motionless escalator myth at Chiang Mai’s old Waroros Market ends after 50 years

For generations, Chiang Mai residents and visitors had never seen it move.

Repairs bring old memories back to life

Market management spent about a month restoring the escalator, reinforcing the floor structure and upgrading the electrical system to ensure safety before reopening it last week.

On Tuesday, Chiang Mai governor Thossapon Phuan-udom visited the market and personally tested the escalator while promoting the government’s “Let’s Go Halves” programme.

He said Kad Luang remains central to Chiang Mai’s economy and that reviving the escalator not only adds convenience but also rekindles fond memories of the city’s past.

Locals celebrate a small piece of history

Many vendors expressed joy at finally seeing the escalator work again after decades.

Grandma New, 80, who owns a clothes shop on the second floor right in front of the escalator, said she has been selling there for more than 70 years, continuing the business started by her parents.

She recalled that the escalator was installed when she was about 20 years old and was considered a modern marvel at the time.

“It stopped working soon after installation because it used too much electricity,” she said. “I’m 80 now and have never seen it move again — until last week.”

Nuch, who runs a souvenir shop on the ground floor, said she has been at the market for two decades and had never seen the escalator in operation until now.

She said she was glad the upgrade would help elderly shoppers reach the second floor more easily.