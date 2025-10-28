Foreign arrivals surpass 26 million mark with Malaysians topping the chart

The number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand has surpassed the 26-million mark this month, with Malaysians topping the list, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced on Tuesday.
Natreeya Taweewong, permanent secretary for the Tourism and Sports Ministry, said that from January 1 to October 26, the number of foreign arrivals reached 26,245,277, representing a 7.25% drop compared to the same period last year.
She said foreign visitors had spent an estimated 1.211 trillion baht in Thailand so far this year.
According to ministry data, the top five countries with the highest number of tourists visiting Thailand this year were:
Between October 20 and 26, Thailand welcomed 592,196 foreign tourists, marking a 6.37% increase from the previous week. The country saw an average of 84,599 foreign arrivals per day during that period.
Natreeya attributed the rise to the high-season demand from long-haul markets, particularly Russia, where arrivals surged by 31% week-on-week.
She added that two major concerts — Blackpink World Tour in Bangkok and Crazy in Love Zeenunew Concert — also boosted arrivals from short-haul markets, especially among Chinese fans.
The top five countries with the most visitors to Thailand during the week of October 20–26 were: