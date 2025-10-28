Foreign arrivals surpass 26 million mark with Malaysians topping the chart

The number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand has surpassed the 26-million mark this month, with Malaysians topping the list, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Natreeya Taweewong, permanent secretary for the Tourism and Sports Ministry, said that from January 1 to October 26, the number of foreign arrivals reached 26,245,277, representing a 7.25% drop compared to the same period last year.

She said foreign visitors had spent an estimated 1.211 trillion baht in Thailand so far this year.