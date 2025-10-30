Abhisit offers 5 proposals for sustainable growth in Thai tourism

On October 29, Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and former Prime Minister, delivered a keynote address on “Tourism and the Future of Thailand” at the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) meeting. The speech came as part of the Democrat Party’s ongoing consultation with the private sector ahead of the 2026 elections.

Abhisit painted a grim picture of Thailand’s economic situation, which has stagnated for over a decade. With growth currently at 2% annually—among the lowest in the region—he warned that economic improvement and a better quality of life for Thai people will remain unattainable unless the country breaks free from its slow-growth cycle.

Tourism is critical to the Thai economy, as evidenced during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the tourism sector struggled, so did the country’s economy. Although there were expectations of a quick recovery post-pandemic, tourism numbers and revenue have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, Thailand saw around 40 million foreign tourists. However, projections for 2025 indicate that foreign tourist numbers might fall short of expectations and even decrease compared to previous years.

A key concern Abhisit raised was the sharp decline in Chinese tourists. Before COVID-19, over 10 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand annually, but this number has yet to recover. In contrast, countries like Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia have seen an influx of Chinese tourists.