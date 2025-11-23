86 airlines request over 270,000 summer 2026 flight slots for Thailand

Eighty-six airlines have applied for more than 270,000 flight slots to and from Thailand for Summer 2026, as CAAT prepares to host the next global slot conference.

A total of 86 airlines have negotiated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for more than 270,000 flights to and from Thailand’s airports for the Summer 2026 schedule, the CAAT announced on Sunday.

The discussions were held during the 157th Slot Conference from November 18 to 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, where the CAAT participated as Thailand’s slot coordinator.

The CAAT also confirmed that Thailand has been selected to host the 158th Slot Conference in Bangkok from June 9 to 11, 2026.

Slot allocation for Summer 2026

During the Lisbon conference, 86 out of 146 participating airlines held discussions with the CAAT to revise existing time slots and request approvals for new routes to Thailand.

For the Summer 2026 season, the CAAT has allocated 543,738 slots covering 271,869 flights across Thailand’s Level 3 and Level 2 airports.

  • Level 3 (Coordinated – most congested): Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai
  • Level 2 (Schedule-facilitated): U-Tapao

Breakdown of Summer 2026 flight slots:

  • 308,572 international flights slots (154,286 flights)
  • 235,166 domestic flight slots (117,583 flights)

Airlines seeking slots for Thailand

European carriers

Air France, British Airways, Cargolux, DHL Aviation, Finnair, KLM, Lufthansa, SWISS, Turkish Airlines, TUI Airways and others.

Middle Eastern carriers

Air Arabia, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Royal Jordanian Airline.

American carriers

FedEx, United Airlines.

African carriers

Air Austral, Kenya Airways.

Asia–Pacific carriers

  • Thailand: Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X
  • India: Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo
  • Japan: All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Nippon Cargo Airlines, Peach Aviation, ZIPAIR Tokyo
  • South Korea: Asiana Airlines, Eastar Jet, Jin Air, Korean Air, T’way Air
  • China: China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Spring Airlines, Xiamen Airlines
  • Taiwan (Special Administrative Region): EVA Air, Starlux Airlines
  • Singapore: Scoot Tigerair, Singapore Airlines
  • New Zealand & Pacific Islands: Aircalin, Air New Zealand

New airlines requesting Thailand slots

The CAAT highlighted several new or newly expanding carriers seeking slots linking Thailand to key regions:

  • South African Airways: Johannesburg – Suvarnabhumi – Guangzhou (3 flights/week)
  • Sun Phu Quoc Airways: Phu Quoc – Suvarnabhumi (7 flights/week)
  • Beond: Maldives – Suvarnabhumi (3 flights/week)
  • Riyadh Air: Riyadh – Suvarnabhumi (7 flights/week)

Newly approved key routes

The CAAT also agreed to new routes proposed by several airlines:

  • Jaipur – Suvarnabhumi and return (Thai Airways)
  • Johannesburg – Suvarnabhumi – Guangzhou and return (South African Airways)
  • Dubai – Don Mueang and return (Flydubai)
  • Bahrain – Singapore – Phuket and return (Gulf Air)
  • Navi Mumbai – Phuket and return (IndiGo)
  • Delhi – Samui and return (Air India)

CAAT participation in regional coordination

The CAAT added that it also joined the 30th Asia/Pacific Coordinators Association meeting held alongside the conference.
 

