86 airlines request over 270,000 summer 2026 flight slots for Thailand

A total of 86 airlines have negotiated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for more than 270,000 flights to and from Thailand’s airports for the Summer 2026 schedule, the CAAT announced on Sunday.

The discussions were held during the 157th Slot Conference from November 18 to 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, where the CAAT participated as Thailand’s slot coordinator.

The CAAT also confirmed that Thailand has been selected to host the 158th Slot Conference in Bangkok from June 9 to 11, 2026.

Slot allocation for Summer 2026

During the Lisbon conference, 86 out of 146 participating airlines held discussions with the CAAT to revise existing time slots and request approvals for new routes to Thailand.