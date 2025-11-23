86 airlines request over 270,000 summer 2026 flight slots for Thailand

A total of 86 airlines have negotiated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) for more than 270,000 flights to and from Thailand’s airports for the Summer 2026 schedule, the CAAT announced on Sunday.
The discussions were held during the 157th Slot Conference from November 18 to 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, where the CAAT participated as Thailand’s slot coordinator.
The CAAT also confirmed that Thailand has been selected to host the 158th Slot Conference in Bangkok from June 9 to 11, 2026.
During the Lisbon conference, 86 out of 146 participating airlines held discussions with the CAAT to revise existing time slots and request approvals for new routes to Thailand.
For the Summer 2026 season, the CAAT has allocated 543,738 slots covering 271,869 flights across Thailand’s Level 3 and Level 2 airports.
Breakdown of Summer 2026 flight slots:
European carriers
Air France, British Airways, Cargolux, DHL Aviation, Finnair, KLM, Lufthansa, SWISS, Turkish Airlines, TUI Airways and others.
Middle Eastern carriers
Air Arabia, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Royal Jordanian Airline.
American carriers
FedEx, United Airlines.
African carriers
Air Austral, Kenya Airways.
Asia–Pacific carriers
The CAAT highlighted several new or newly expanding carriers seeking slots linking Thailand to key regions:
The CAAT also agreed to new routes proposed by several airlines:
The CAAT added that it also joined the 30th Asia/Pacific Coordinators Association meeting held alongside the conference.