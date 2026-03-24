CAAT secures Songkran fare cuts on key domestic routes

CAAT said the measures reflected cooperation across the aviation industry to ensure that passengers could travel conveniently, safely and with sufficient capacity during one of Thailand’s busiest holiday periods.

Low-cost tickets sell out as holiday demand climbs

CAAT said its latest review found that most low-priced air tickets for the Songkran period had already been sold, driven by high travel demand.

However, ticket prices are expected to ease again towards the end of April, once demand falls after the holiday period.

The regulator advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and book early in order to secure more suitable fares.

Middle East tensions keep pressure on international fares

CAAT also said it was monitoring the conflict in the Middle East, which has created restrictions on air operations and disrupted connecting services on a number of routes, particularly for passengers transiting through the region.

It said direct flights between Thailand and Europe were still operating normally, with airlines switching to alternative routes where necessary. But passengers who previously relied on Middle East transit points have increasingly shifted to direct services, leaving mainly higher-priced tickets available on those routes.

Passengers may instead consider transiting through other countries or alternative hubs such as China, where fares may be more reasonable, although total travel time is likely to be longer.

CAAT added that some Middle Eastern carriers had resumed certain services, but restrictions remained on many routes. Travellers planning to connect through the region were urged to check flight status and travel conditions closely with their airlines.

The regulator also noted that the Middle East conflict had caused jet fuel prices, one of the biggest cost items for airlines, to fluctuate sharply and rise by more than 100% compared with February 2026.

Even so, CAAT said the Songkran fare-cut campaign would proceed as planned. The agency added that it would continue monitoring airfare levels, cost structures and pricing trends, while reminding passengers that they could file complaints if they did not receive the care or protections they were entitled to.