Songkran offers brief escape from oil crisis, report says

A Reuters report has cast Thailand’s Songkran celebrations as a welcome temporary escape from the global oil-price crisis, with the Thai New Year festival giving revellers a chance to enjoy water-splashing fun and festive colour even as rising living costs weigh on households.

Reuters said Songkran remains a major tourist draw and one of Thailand’s biggest spending periods.

Recognised by UNESCO as part of Thailand’s intangible cultural heritage, Songkran blends lively public celebrations with older traditions centred on family, respect and renewal. The water-splashing ritual is widely seen as symbolising cleansing, reverence and good fortune.