Sunken WWII rail station resurfaces in Sangkhlaburi after 42 years

A long-lost World War II railway site has re-emerged in Sangkhlaburi, Kanchanaburi, offering a rare glimpse into history after more than 42 years underwater.

The site, known as Nithe Station, has become visible following a significant drop in water levels caused by the release of water from Vajiralongkorn Dam for maintenance work in 2026.





The dam, completed in 1984, normally submerges the area as part of its reservoir for electricity generation and agricultural use. However, the recent drainage has exposed parts of the terrain that had remained hidden for decades.

Nithe Station was one of six key stations along the Death Railway, constructed during World War II. It served as a crucial stop for refuelling and replenishing water supplies before trains continued towards Myanmar.