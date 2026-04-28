Thailand may charge Thais THB1,000 per overseas trip to fund ‘Tiew Khon La Krueng’

The government is considering reinstating a THB1,000 exit fee for Thai citizens travelling abroad, with the revenue earmarked to support the domestic travel subsidy programme “Tiew Khon La Krueng”.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has been holding talks with the Ministry of Finance on bringing back into force the 1983 decree on overseas travel tax, which would allow the state to collect an exit fee from Thais at THB1,000 per person per trip. The ministry estimates the measure could generate around THB10 billion a year, and would be used to subsidise 10 million entitlements under the “Tiew Khon La Krueng” scheme.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Monday that the ministry is exploring the feasibility of reviving the Royal Decree on Overseas Travel Tax B.E. 2526 (1983) to collect the fee from Thai travellers.

Based on data showing Thais make about 10 million overseas trips per year, Surasak said the proposed fee could raise roughly THB10,000 million annually for the state.

He said the funds would be allocated to support the “Tiew Khon La Krueng” programme to stimulate domestic tourism and curb capital outflows from overseas travel.

The proposed exit fee would apply only to Thai citizens, not foreign tourists, Surasak said, to avoid concerns over double charging for both entry and exit. He added that the ministry believes the measure would not materially affect Thais’ decisions to travel abroad.