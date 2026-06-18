Vietnam tourism rise challenges Thailand and quality goals

Vietnam is no longer being viewed only as Asia’s “manufacturing base”. It is becoming one of Southeast Asia’s most closely watched tourism destinations, especially after foreign visitor numbers rebounded rapidly following COVID-19 and began moving closer to leading tourism markets such as Thailand.

Fortune reported that Vietnam received more than 21 million foreign visitors in 2025, up by about 20% from the previous year.

Crucially, Vietnam has already overtaken Thailand in the Chinese tourist market, with 5.3 million Chinese visitors compared with around 4.5 million to Thailand.

The figures reflect Vietnam’s emergence as a major rival to Thailand in regional tourism.

One factor behind Vietnam’s rising appeal is the strength of its geography and culture.

The country offers vibrant major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, coastal destinations such as Da Nang and Phu Quoc, and mountain towns such as Sa Pa, meeting the needs of different groups of travellers, from those interested in nature, food, culture and history to those seeking luxury holidays.

What is notable is that Vietnam’s tourism momentum is no longer concentrated only in major cities as in the past.

It has begun spreading to secondary cities and natural attractions, including Phu Quoc and Sa Pa, where visitor numbers rose sharply in 2025.