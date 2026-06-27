TAT Unveils 'Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026' to Showcase Local Brands and Attract High-Spending Tourists

A three-month campaign targets 700 million baht in revenue by pairing local heritage with experiential shopping for international visitors.



The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially launched its highly anticipated "Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026" campaign, aiming to captivate high-value international tourists by championing the unique appeal of domestic brands.

The three-month initiative, which runs from June to August, is being organised in collaboration with an extensive network of public and private sector partners.

Speaking at the grand opening at the SIAMSCAPE building in Bangkok, Nat Kruthasoot, TAT deputy governor for Tourism Products and Business, stated that the project marks a significant shift from traditional discount-driven sales to a holistic, premium travel experience.

Shifting the Focus to Experiential Retail

Under the banner of "Unforgettable Experience of Thai Brands," this year’s campaign looks to blend local creative tourism with retail. By highlighting the craftsmanship, contemporary design, and cultural identity of Thai businesses, tourism chiefs hope to incentivise longer stays and higher spending among holidaymakers.

TAT projects that the campaign will generate more than 700 million baht in economic circulation over the summer months.