Yen jumps against the dollar on suspected intervention

The dollar fell sharply to 155.01 yen from as high as 160.245 earlier in the day. Banking sources said Japanese banks were seen selling dollars for yen. It was last fetching 155.50 yen.

Traders had been on edge for weeks for any signs of action from Tokyo to prop up a currency that has fallen 11% against the dollar so far this year. The yen plunged to 34-year lows even though the central bank exited from negative interest rates in a historic move last month.

Currency traders have bet that despite the change, Japanese rates will remain low for some time in contrast to relatively high US interest rates.

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda declined to comment when asked if authorities had intervened.

"I won't comment now," Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) was not immediately available for comment, with markets in the country closed for a holiday on Monday.