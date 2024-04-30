Samsung reports a 10-fold increase in profit as AI boosts memory chip market

The South Korean semiconductor and smartphone giant said its operating profit for the Jan-March quarter came in at 6.6 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), up from the 640 billion won (US$465 million) it earned during the same period last year.

Revenue rose by nearly 13% to 71.9 trillion won (US$52 billion), driven by higher prices for memory chips and robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones, the company said.

The company earned 1.91 trillion won (US$1.38 billion) in operating profit from its semiconductor business, marking the division’s first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2022, as the chip market continues to recover from a cyclical slump deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic and global trade tensions.