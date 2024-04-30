Strategies for doing business in Myanmar amid border conflict

Over 30 Thai business operators joined a seminar held by ministry’s Consular Affairs Department in Yangon on Monday

Minister-Counsellor for Commerce Akgavat Thanaprasitpattana began the session with an update on the situation in Myanmar after last month’s fighting between Karen rebels and junta troops in the border trade hub of Myawaddy, adjacent to Thailand’s Mae Sot in Tak province.

Despite ongoing conflicts, Akgavat highlighted that Myanmar's economy remains resilient and continues to grow, with Yangon’s streets, restaurants, and hotels bustling with customers.

However, Thai exporters face challenges due to junta-imposed restrictions in conflict areas, he added.

“Myanmar has adopted a cautious policy, restricting imports to necessities and items not produced domestically, such as pharmaceuticals, drugs, fuel, machinery, and raw materials,” Akgavat said.

He advised Thai businesses to adapt their strategies accordingly, while also emphasising the ongoing negotiations with Myanmar's central bank and commerce and investment ministries to ease import restrictions.

Thai exports to Myanmar are worth about 300 billion baht annually, led by fuel, consumer products and industrial raw materials.