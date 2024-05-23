Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4

Starmer, a former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, is the current favourite. The party’s momentum has built since it dealt the Conservatives heavy losses in local elections earlier this month.

The Conservatives have also lost a series of special elections for seats in Parliament this year, and two of its lawmakers recently defected to Labour.

Lorraine Chase, a well-known British actress who was visiting Parliament, said she thought Labour is headed for victory because the country faces big problems and people want to send the Conservatives packing.

“They just want the Tories out,” said Chase, 72. “I don’t really know what someone else coming in can really help. It took years to get in this mess. It will take years to get out.”

Following on his party’s successes in the local elections, Starmer, 61, last week announced a platform focused on economic stability as he tries to win over disillusioned voters.

He also pledged to improve border security, recruit more teachers and police and reduce lengthy waiting lists at hospitals and doctors′ clinics.

Elections in the UK have to be held no more than five years apart, but the prime minister can choose the timing within that period. Sunak, 44, had until December to call an election. The last one was in December 2019.

Many political analysts had anticipated that a fall election would give Conservatives a better chance of maintaining power. That’s because economic conditions may improve further, voters could feel the effect of recent tax cuts, interest rates may come down and a controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda — a key policy for Sunak — could take flight.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said some voters might give Sunak credit for gambling on an early election because it makes him look strong and bold rather than weak and indecisive. But he said voters care about the fundamentals.

“And those fundamentals don’t look particularly good for the prime minister,” Bale said. “The economy, whatever he says, is still fairly weak. Growth is fairly anemic. Inflation has come down, but it’s still there ... (and) public services are in trouble.”



Ed Glenn, who was outside Parliament, suggested that Sunak called the election because he thinks he has a better shot of winning sooner — or he wants to take an early summer vacation after losing.

“I have historically voted for the Tories,” Glenn said. “But I would say I’m politically homeless right now because I don’t really have any faith in either party or the main parties.”

Although inflation has fallen, Sunak’s other promises — to grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists to see a doctor at the state-run National Health Service and stop the influx of migrants crossing the English Channel — have seen less success.

He has struggled after entering office following the disastrous tenure of Liz Truss, who lasted only 49 days after her economic policies rocked financial markets. Truss had been chosen by party members after Boris Johnson was ousted over a series of ethics scandals.

AP

Photo by Reuters