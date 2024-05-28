Education lifts impoverished Cambodian sisters from dumpsite to office

Education can change lives in ways that seem almost magical, breaking generational cycles of poverty and opening doors to unimaginable opportunities.

This is vividly demonstrated in the lives of sisters Oark Nayhouy and Oark Nayheang, whose journey from the Steung Meanchey garbage site to university graduates and professionals is a testament to the transformative power of education and determination.

“I first met the sisters in 2004 in the most squalid environment. They never saw themselves as victims; they saw only opportunity. We are very fortunate to have had them in CCF,” says Scott Neeson, Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF) founder and executive director.

“They are a great example of the power of education; the generational cycle of poverty has been broken,” he adds.

The girls’ parents placed a high value on education, having missed the chance at much schooling for themselves.

They wanted a better future for their daughters. Living in a small village in Kandal province, they knew opportunities were limited, so they decided to send their daughters to Phnom Penh, where public schools were better.