Record meth seizures in East, Southeast Asia last year

It also highlighted the increasing appearance in recent years of ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic used for patients undergoing surgery but recently employed for treating depression and anxiety, as well as for recreational use.

The UN report said networks that make and traffic ketamine have diversified their business model and supply channels, moving from other parts of East and Southeast Asia into the Golden Triangle area of Myanmar and, more recently, into other countries in the lower Mekong River basin.

The region’s production of methamphetamine is concentrated in eastern Myanmar’s Shan State — the heartland of the Golden Triangle — especially in areas known as Special Regions where ethnic minorities with their own armies enjoy some privileges of self-government, the report said.

“The illicit drug manufacturing activity is undertaken by Asian organized crime groups who have partnered with armed groups in Shan,” it said.

Myanmar’s northern and eastern border regions have also become notorious for harbouring major organized crime operations in casinos involving online scams, illegal gambling and human trafficking.

“The growing convergence of drug trafficking and emerging forms of organized crime in the Mekong is a major concern,” said UNODC’s Hofmann. “An online casino may be used to launder proceeds from the drug economy, while the same building may house a scam centre – all in the hands of one criminal group which offers additional criminal services via Telegram and other channels.”

The report also said drugs originating from Myanmar are increasingly being smuggled to other countries along maritime routes. The drugs are sent as far as South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and other Pacific nations.

“Trafficking routes combining complex land-based and maritime corridors have become more common, essentially creating super-highways for large drug shipments out of the Mekong, many of which go undetected,” Hofmann said.

AP