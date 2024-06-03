Head, deputy head of Indonesia's new capital city authority resign, minister says

The resignations come ahead of President Joko Widodo's planned celebration at the new capital, called Nusantara, on Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17.

"The President has appointed the public works and housing minister and deputy agrarian minister as the acting head and deputy head," State Secretariat Minister Pratikno said in a surprise announcement from the state palace on Monday, adding that talks about the resignations had long been discussed.

The two officials had been assigned to speed up construction of the new capital, he said. No reason for the resignations was provided.

Bambang Susantono, a former official at the Asian Development Bank who was heading the new capital project, was not immediately available for comment.

Dhony Rahajoe, an Indonesian architect and former real estate developer who was the deputy head of the authority, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resignations of the two professionals come amid a lack of private funding for the ambitious new capital being built in a remote and jungled patch of Kalimantan, on the Indonesia part of Borneo island.