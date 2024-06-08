The Danish prime minister is assaulted by a man on a Copenhagen square

Copenhagen police confirmed on the X platform that one person was arrested and an investigation was underway.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was “shocked” by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it was unclear in what context the assault happened, but it came during European Union parliamentary elections, which conclude across the EU on Sunday. Frederiksen has been campaigning with the Social Democrats’ EU lead candidate, Christel Schaldemose. Media reports said the attack was not linked to a campaign event.