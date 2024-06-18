Around 30 Malaysian couples head to Southern Thailand each month for polygamy

Its deputy president, Abdul Aziz Che Mamat said the majority of these couples came with the intention of formalising their relationships and were willing to travel long distances for this purpose.

"However, getting married in southern Thailand is not as easy as it may seem. There are specific conditions that must be met, including background checks on the couples.

"One of the mandatory conditions is the presentation of the divorce certificate or the death certificate of a previous spouse if the woman is a widow or divorcee. If these conditions are not met or are questionable, the solemnisation will not be allowed to proceed,” he told Bernama recently.