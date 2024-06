Tencent, ranking 10th in the 2024 Most Valuable Global Brands list, has become the most valuable Chinese brand, followed by Kweichow Moutai, Alibaba and Douyin/TikTok.

Let's take a look at the top 11 most valuable Chinese brands in 2024.

No 11 Nongfu Spring

No 10 Pinduoduo

No 9 Pingan

No 8 Huawei