Nepal seeks UNESCO World Heritage status for Tilaurakot, Buddha’s early home.

The federal government acquired around 50 bighas (around 34 hectares) of land in the surrounding area with the purpose of including Tilaurakot on the World Heritage Sites list. The government has already declared around 100 bighas (around 68 hectares) of land around Tilaurakot as a protected monument zone.

The Tilaurakot area, which initially spread in 35 bighas (approximately 24 hectares), now spans around 85 bigha (around 58 hectares), with authorities gradually acquiring more land.

The authorities have intensified efforts to clear and beautify the area. “We are working tirelessly to impress the International Council on Monuments and Sites mission. We should accomplish the quest started some 29 years ago to enlist Tilaurakot as a World Heritage Site. For this, support from the local unit, provincial government, federal government and the general public is essential,” said Rai.

Bhattarai, Nepal’s permanent representative to UNESCO, had formally submitted the nomination document to Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of World Heritage at the UNESCO in January. The 21-member World Heritage Committee has the authority to decide whether Tilaurakot will be added to the World Heritage Sites list. Five Asian countries—Japan, South Korea, India, Qatar, and Kazakhstan—are the current members of the committee.

A team led by Vice-chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust Lharkyal Lama already visited ambassadors of Japan, South Korea, India and Qatar to Nepal and urged them to support Nepal’s bid to enlist Tilaurakot as a World Heritage Site.

Tilaurakot is an ancient Shakya capital city where Siddhartha Gautam spent his princely life before he became the Buddha.

The excavation project has been continued in Tilaurakot and other monuments in its vicinity since 2013. The excavation led by British archaeologist Robin Coningham of Durham University, UK unearthed various ruins, coins, pottery, and other artefacts, providing scientific evidence of an ancient civilisation dating back to at least 2,800 years. Recent discoveries and scientific dating of these artefacts also indicate that Tilaurakot showed first signs of urbanisation as early as the sixth century BCAt the turn of the fifth century, travelling through South Asia, Chinese monk Faxian had described a flourishing city along what is today the Nepal-India border. Almost two hundred years later, Xuanzang, another Chinese monk and scholar, described seeing a similar flourishing kingdom.

Recently, an archaeological survey that has been ongoing since 2013 has unearthed evidence suggesting that the sites described by the two ancient travellers align with what has been buried underground for centuries.

During excavations in Tilaurakot in 2015, archaeologists unearthed 494 ancient “punch mark” coins in an earthen pot during the excavation in Tilaurakot in 2015. During an excavation in Tilaurakot in 2015, archaeologists had recovered 494 ancient “punch mark” coins in an earthen pot. And in 2016, archaeologists had found remnants of houses, roads, walls and wells after three years of digging. Similarly, post holes were also found in the area during the earlier excavation.

Based on the findings and its historical as well as archaeological significance, Australian heritage expert Duncan Marshall with support from Coningham, Kai Weise, Yukio Nishimura, Yani Joshi and Basanta Bidari, prepared the nomination dossier for Tilaurakot. Marshall had previously prepared the nomination dossier for the Kathmandu Valley.

UNESCO enlisted Tilaurakot in its tentative list in 1996. Since then, the government and the authorities concerned started collecting evidence, facts and scientific data to establish Tilaurakot as a culturally, historically, and archaeologically significant heritage site. If approved by the World Heritage Committee, Tilaurakot will become Nepal’s fifth World Heritage Site after the Kathmandu Valley, Lumbini, Chitwan National Park and Sagarmatha National Park.

Manoj Paudel

The Kathmandu Post

Asia News Network