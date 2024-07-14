Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack on Trump

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks and pledged to update the public later Saturday on whether they speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

Biden, speaking without a teleprompter, said he was waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination of the former president.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.