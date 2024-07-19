Internet and mobile services cut in Bangladesh amid protests killing 32 people

The protests, which began weeks ago and escalated sharply on Monday, are the biggest since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January election that was boycotted by the main opposition parties.

The internet clampdown came after violence escalated on Thursday, as students attempted to impose a “complete shutdown” on the country.

Reports of deaths rose, and protesters attacked the head office of state-run Bangladesh Television, breaking through a main gate and setting vehicles and the reception area on fire, a news producer and a reporter told The Associated Press by phone. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“I escaped by leaping over the wall but some of my colleagues got stuck inside. The attackers entered the building and set furniture on fire,” the producer said by phone.

He said the station continued broadcasting, though some Dhaka residents said they were receiving no signal from the broadcaster.