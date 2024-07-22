Global shares are mixed after Biden withdraws from the 2024 race

Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on former President Donald Trump, adding to uncertainties over the future of the world’s largest economy.

Biden’s decision “barely dented financial markets,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“U.S. yields and the dollar opened slightly weaker in Asia but then rebounded, suggesting investors were fully clued into this outcome. The odds of a Trump victory also haven’t changed much,” he said.

Most of the disruptions from a massive technology outage Friday appeared to have been resolved over the weekend.