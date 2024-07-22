Loneliness in China spurs growth of companionship economy

Zhang predicts that more professional companions will be needed as the country ages, to accompany older Chinese for medical checks, including doctor visits and physiotherapy.

Apart from such activity companions, demand will also grow for “pei liao” as Chinese who stay single will need emotional support as they grow older.

This is because it has become the norm for younger generations to move away from their hometowns to big, unfamiliar cities, where they do not have strong social support, Zhang said.

A check on China’s search engine Baidu showed at least 20 apps providing companionship services, with most of the platforms offering gaming and chatting buddies, such as Mitangpeiliao, Uki and Lieyou.

Freelancers advertise their services on Douyin, China’s TikTok, and Xiaohongshu, with a companion who accompanies a client to see the doctor charging 200 yuan for half a day’s work.

The Sinolink report on the companionship economy found that young Chinese are used to living their lives online as they turn to apps for daily needs such as food, transport and grocery deliveries.

“It has also become natural for young Chinese to search online for company, activity buddies, or those who share similar hobbies with them,” said the authors of the report, which surveyed 76,728 respondents born between 1995 and 2005.

However, there are concerns that there might be abuse of companionship services in China, where prostitution is illegal.

On Xianyu, a second-hand marketplace with 500 million users, those who search for “pei ban jing ji” are redirected to a page that urges them to turn to professionals if they need someone to hear them out, or require image consultancy services.

“Companionship services contain serious safety risks, and to protect consumers, Xianyu has banned such listings from its app,” the page said.

The social stigma surrounding the sector, which has been labelled as a front for sexual services, has led to Miss Xiaoyun, the conversation companion, declining to give her full name to The Straits Times.

The people who have hired companions for gaming and chats have mixed reactions to the services.

Mr He, 38, had in May 2023 hired a companion to play Honour Of Kings, a popular online game, out of curiosity.

The freelance graphic designer, who is based in Beijing, paid about 300 yuan for a two-hour gaming session.

“I didn’t continue after trying out the service because I didn’t feel like it made gaming more enjoyable for me,” he said.

Shop assistant Yang, 32, from Beijing, said he has spoken to a “pei liao” three times – whenever he gets insomnia – in the past half year.

“I like speaking with my ‘pei liao’ because she is a stranger and doesn’t know me or my life,” said Mr Yang, who works at a hair salon. He spends about 35 yuan for a 30-minute chat.

Both Yang and He declined to give their full names because of the social stigma surrounding those who have used such services.

Yang said that “pei liao” is his escape from reality, and “for that brief moment, it’s really fun”.

“I feel less lonely being in a strange city,” said Mr Yang, whose home town is Harbin in China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province. “I really see no harm in continuing, and I will be using the service again,” he added

