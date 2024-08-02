Thailand requests South Korea's support for smooth entry of Thai travelers

During the talks, Maris asked for the South Korean government's interest and support to make entry for Thai travelers more convenient, emphasizing that active exchanges between the two countries are the foundation of their friendly and cooperative relationship, the ministry said.

In response, Cho explained the government's efforts to expand personal and labour exchanges, proposing that both countries work together to strengthen cooperation in a more forward-looking direction.

Earlier this year, the Culture Ministry requested the Justice Ministry include Thailand in the temporary K-ETA exemptions, but it was rejected. The justice ministry reportedly has defended the stricter entry rules for Thai nationals as necessary to prevent illegal immigration.

Thailand, previously the top Southeast Asian source market for South Korean tourism before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2019, now ranks second behind Vietnam.