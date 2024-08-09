Shanghai to fully switch to new energy buses, taxis by 2027

From 2024 to 2027, Shanghai plans to replace over 9 per cent of its total public buses and taxis with NEVs annually. It is estimated that the city will introduce a total of 6,200 NEV buses and 11,000 NEV taxis during this period.

Shanghai has pledged to phase out its ageing buses and vigorously develop various types of new energy buses, such as pure electric ones. It will also pilot fuel cell buses, while ensuring that all new and updated vehicles are new energy models, with an average annual update amount of about 1,550 new energy buses.