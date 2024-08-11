Korea mulls more sprinklers underground in wake of EV fire

The Ministry of Environment was set to hold a meeting on Monday to have the National Fire Agency explain how to mitigate the risks associated with EV-related fires. Discussing major measures starting from the Monday meeting, the government will release a comprehensive plan for EV fires early next month, according to the reports.

Currently, sprinkler systems installed on the ceiling of a building have a distance of 2.3 meters between each sprinkler head, according to relevant fire safety performance standards.

For underground parking garages with EV charging areas, fire authorities are considering narrowing this distance to 2 to 2.1 meters, allowing for more water to be sprayed in the event of a fire and facilitating quicker extinguishment.