Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over fire at occupied nuclear plant

The fire comes less than a week after Ukraine's forces launched their largest incursion into Russian territory since the war-start in 2022, a surprise move that has brought conflict into a new phase, after weeks of Moscow's battlefield gains.

Ukraine's nuclear power company Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that one of the cooling towers and other equipment were damaged.

Russia's TASS agency also reported, citing Rosatom's statement, that a cooling tower was damaged. Citing local Russian emergency ministry representatives, TASS said it was a non-functioning tower.

Russia captured the plant from Ukraine shortly after launching its full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022, an attack described by Moscow as a "special operation". The plant's six nuclear reactors are in cold shutdown.

TRADING BLAME

By early Monday, it was not clear what caused the fire that started at around 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of lighting the fire which he said was visible from the Kyiv-held city of Nikopol, which looks out onto the Russian-held plant.