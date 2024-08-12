K-pop stars’ military favoritism controversy returns amid Suga's DUI incident

In response, the Military Manpower Administration released a press statement Thursday, addressing the incident and promising to strengthen education to ensure social service agents comply with regulations during their service. The MMA is also committed to rigorously managing and supervising these agents.

“When social service agents are enlisted, they receive basic training at a training centre. They also undergo job-specific training at their respective institutions and regularly follow service regulation courses. As part of efforts to strengthen education, the MMA plans to increase either the duration or frequency of training sessions,” MMA deputy spokesperson Woo Tak-kyoun told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

However, scepticism surrounds the MMA’s promised measures, as numerous celebrities have faced trouble while serving their military terms as social service agents.