Man in Seoul chases thief who stole woman's bag during suicide attempt

The Seoul police said recently that Mapo Police Station has awarded a man surnamed Lee a certificate of appreciation for his assistance in stopping the suspect from getting away on Aug. 18, after the suspect stole the bag of a woman on Mapodaegyo over the Han River.

"I feel a great sense of pride that I was able to contribute a little to maintaining public safety and order," Lee said in a video posted on Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's official YouTube channel, Friday.