Asia-Pacific students lay emphasis on coexistence of civilizations at contest

The event coincided with the Silk Road spirit, which was "highlighted in many of today's speeches as an embodiment of coexistence and mutual learning among civilizations", Nan said. "The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China links countries from the past to the future. It's not only the exchange of goods but also people-to-people interaction."

This upbeat note, shared among contestants, also struck a chord with their Chinese counterparts. During a session with the finalists, Luo Ying, the national second runner-up in the 2022 21st Century Cup National English Speaking Competition, and a postgraduate student at Peking University, appealed for a step-up in international communication among youths.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is about connecting the dots between people, cultures and nations," she said. "The experience we share and the relationships we build are the lines that connect the dots, forming a path toward a more inclusive and understanding world."

The competition, initiated last year by VDO English, the educational arm of China Daily Hong Kong, and the RVIPS, the publishing arm of the RVi Group, a social enterprise dedicated to international education based in Singapore, aims to hold forth an annual regional celebration of linguistic prowess, take the pulse of the younger generation, and push for integration of fresh voices into cross-cultural dialogues.

"Since its launch in 2019 as one of our major undertakings capitalizing on the BRI, the competition has been aligning itself with the initiative's goals and missions, committed to promoting cultural diversity and exchanges," said Tan Yan, deputy general manager of China Daily Asia-Pacific and director of VDO English.

Argus Ang, CEO of RVi Group, said: "Applause should be given to all participants who have spoken at the stage with their public speaking power. I also want to give my best wishes to them all. The future is yours. Please remember to be the best version of yourself, not just in the digital world but also in the physical universe. Don't let anyone think less of you because you are young."

Lu Wanqing

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network