Six arrested for oil theft via underground tunnel in South Korea

According to Daejeon Metropolitan Police, the suspects, along with three accomplices, rented a two-story warehouse in Cheonan in February, from where they started digging the secret tunnel over the past four months.
The discovered tunnel, located 4 meters underground, measures about 75 centimetres wide and 90 centimetres high, stretching 16.8 meters. They were still 9 meters away from reaching the target pipeline when it was discovered.
The group disguised the warehouse as a logistics centre and conducted the digging from inside a room they had made to look like cold storage. They also rented a gas station where they had planned to store and sell oil siphoned off from the pipe.
Among the suspects, a 55-year-old convict recently released from prison for a similar offence is alleged to have acted as the mastermind. Police investigators believe this person recruited the accomplices, including a technician to install the oil theft equipment, a site manager, a money handler and a tunnel digger.
The audacious scheme came to light following a tip-off to police.
A police official stated, "The crime scene was located directly beneath a four-lane road in a densely populated urban area, posing risks of ground subsidence and collapse; the tunnel has now been fully restored with the cooperation of relevant agencies."
Shin Ji-hye
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network