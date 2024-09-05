Six arrested for oil theft via underground tunnel in South Korea

According to Daejeon Metropolitan Police, the suspects, along with three accomplices, rented a two-story warehouse in Cheonan in February, from where they started digging the secret tunnel over the past four months.

The discovered tunnel, located 4 meters underground, measures about 75 centimetres wide and 90 centimetres high, stretching 16.8 meters. They were still 9 meters away from reaching the target pipeline when it was discovered.