Would-be Trump assassin ‘obsessed’ with Ukraine

The FBI declined to comment and Reuters could not independently verify his identity.

Here is what we know so far about the suspected gunman:

The Secret Service said its agents were accompanying Trump on the golf course when one who was securing holes ahead of Trump spotted a gun barrel in some bushes near the property line.

Multiple agents engaged the gunman and fired at least four rounds at him. The gunman then dropped his AK-47 style rifle, two backpacks, a Go Pro camera and other items and fled in a black Nissan car.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said a witness managed to take a photo of the suspected gunman's car and license plate and gave it to authorities.