One in five South Korean households will have breadwinner over 80 in 30 years

This means that elderly households with members aged over 80 will account for 20.9 % of the country's total households, which are predicted to reach some 23.2 million in 2052. The group accounted for 5.5 % of the total population in 2022.

When expanding the age of the breadwinner of the family to 65 and older, or that which the international society largely considers "elderly," the study projects that 11.78 million households in the country -- nearly half of all households in 2052 -- to be 65 years and older.

The median age of a household head in 2052 is expected to be 65.4 years old.

On the other hand, the number of young breadwinners, those aged 30 or younger, is projected to decline from 4.98 million in 2022 to 3 million by 2039 and 2.74 million by 2052. Their share of total households will shrink from 23 % to 11.8 %.