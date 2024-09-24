Photo of Shibuya’s iconic dog Hachiko found

TOKYO – A photo has been found of Hachiko, the famous Akita dog whose statue sits in front of Shibuya Station, raising his paw for a human.

An expert says this is “the only material showing that Hachiko understood how to offer a paw,” as Hachiko’s owner is said to have taught his dog no tricks. An enlarged version of the photo will be on display at the Shibuya Folk and Literary Shirane Memorial Museum until Oct. 1.

The photo was donated to the museum in February by Kenji Gomi, 91, from Akiruno, Tokyo. The photo appears to show station worker Kasaburo Gomi, Kenji’s father, feeding Hachiko in front of the station.

According to Keita Matsui, 56, an official at the museum who knows a lot about Hachiko, the photo is estimated to have been taken in either December 1933 or January 1934, based on information such as when Kasaburo worked at the station.

Hachiko’s owner, Hidesaburo Ueno, a professor in the Department of Agriculture at the University of Tokyo, is believed not to have taught Hachiko any tricks because he believed that would cause the dog to have a “vulgar spirit.” For that reason, there have been no other documents so far showing Hachiko offering his paw.

Usually, dogs offer their paw from a seated position, but this photo shows Hachiko doing it while standing. “Hachiko interacted with a lot of people at Shibuya Station [after Ueno died], so they might have taught him some tricks. Since it wasn’t part of obedience training, I think Hachiko may have been only able to give a paw incompletely,” Matsui theorized.

The enlarged photo is being specially exhibited at the museum. Admission is ¥100 per person. The museum is closed on Mondays or the following Tuesday if Monday is a national holiday.