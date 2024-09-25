FM woos Zoom’s CEO to set up Thailand office

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa invited Eric Yuan, CEO of US-based Zoom Video Communications to set up a branch office in Thailand to focus on technology development and artificial intelligence, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Maris and Yuan discussed business opportunities in Thailand for Zoom, a video conferencing platform that helps plan business operations and personal daily lives with data analysis capability.
The meeting with Zoom’s CEO focused on the development of technology and AI (artificial intelligence), which will eventually become a part of daily life for all, Maris said.
Maris has tasked the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington DC to coordinate with Zoom’s Washington office regarding future joint business ventures with the tech giant, which presents a great opportunity for Thailand to become a hub for advanced networking technology.
Maris is in New York this week to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) which is being held until Saturday (September 28).
On Tuesday Maris also attended the 5th Ministerial Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at UN headquarters. Thailand is one of the countries that helped lead the UN’s UHC initiative, which is reflected in the country’s 30-baht universal healthcare scheme launched in 2002.
Maris said the UHC meeting on Tuesday focused on the issue of antimicrobial resistance and efforts to reduce the use of antimicrobial drugs.
He added that representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Japan’s Public Health Ministry, as co-chairs of this year’s meeting, praised Thailand’s success in its universal healthcare scheme, which ensures that over 90% of citizens have access to affordable health services.