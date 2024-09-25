FM woos Zoom’s CEO to set up Thailand office

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa invited Eric Yuan, CEO of US-based Zoom Video Communications to set up a branch office in Thailand to focus on technology development and artificial intelligence, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Maris and Yuan discussed business opportunities in Thailand for Zoom, a video conferencing platform that helps plan business operations and personal daily lives with data analysis capability.

The meeting with Zoom’s CEO focused on the development of technology and AI (artificial intelligence), which will eventually become a part of daily life for all, Maris said.

Maris has tasked the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington DC to coordinate with Zoom’s Washington office regarding future joint business ventures with the tech giant, which presents a great opportunity for Thailand to become a hub for advanced networking technology.

Maris is in New York this week to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) which is being held until Saturday (September 28).