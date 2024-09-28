Denmark considers importing medication from Thailand, other Asian countries

The government of Denmark has proposed importing medication from Asian countries including Thailand, India and China, according to a report by Scandasia.com

The plan aims to offer Danes access to a broader range of medications at potentially lower prices but has stirred up a significant debate in the Scandinavian country as well as beyond its border, the report said.

The Danish Pharmacy Association and the Danish Medicines Agency reportedly argue that the proposal could compromise consumer safety, as it could make it easier to purchase medications online without stringent quality control.

Critics also emphasise the need for rigorous quality checks to maintain confidence in the efficacy of medications, despite many Asian manufacturers adhering to international guidelines.

The report said India and China are prominent players in the global pharmaceutical industries, producing a large percentage of the world's generic medicine. Meanwhile, Thailand has a growing pharmaceutical sector with increasing reach to the international markets.

Supporters of the proposal said tapping into these vast Asian markets could reduce costs and increase availability for consumers in Denmark.

The report said the outcome of this discussion in Denmark could set precedents for other European nations considering similar moves to broaden their pharmaceutical sourcing from Asia.